The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod ends free parking

The Strat is located in the City of Las Vegas on Las Vegas Boulevard as seen in May 2021
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 08, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod officially ended its free parking services this week.

According to a hotel spokesperson, the new paid parking fees came into effect on Monday. Though, some True Rewards members may be eligible for complimentary parking.

"The STRAT is charging for parking, effective immediately," the rep said in a statement.

Self-parking starts at $6 for the first four hours, according to the hotel's website.

Valet services are priced at $18 per day Monday through Thursday, and $20 per day Friday and Saturday.

