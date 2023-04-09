The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod ends free parking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod officially ended its free parking services this week.

According to a hotel spokesperson, the new paid parking fees came into effect on Monday. Though, some True Rewards members may be eligible for complimentary parking.

"The STRAT is charging for parking, effective immediately," the rep said in a statement.

Self-parking starts at $6 for the first four hours, according to the hotel's website.

Valet services are priced at $18 per day Monday through Thursday, and $20 per day Friday and Saturday.