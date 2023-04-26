The story behind the Goodmans moving to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A look at the life and work of our very own Nevada power couple and Las Vegas Mayors Oscar and Carolyn Goodman.

Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean had a chance to sit down with the Goodmans. It's hard to imagine a time before Oscar and Carolyn were a couple.

She was born, Carolyn Goldmark on March 25th, 1939. Oscar Goodman was born, on July 26th that same year.

Today, they've shared more than 60 years together and Tricia asked them about those early years.

COLLEGE YEARS

"How did you two meet?" asks Tricia.

"Well, we went to a brother sister college situation. Not the same college, but down the road from one another. I went to Haverford College, outside of Philadelphia, and Carolyn went to Bryn Mawr College," says Oscar.

He goes on to say, "The boys from Haverford would go over to Bryn Mawr and ogle at the various ladies there. And the women there would make faces when they saw the guys from Haverford. And her roommate said, There's a guy you're going to marry."

"Really?" asks Tricia. "Well, she thought he was cool and I should meet him," says Carolyn Goodman.

The couple says it was another year before they actually started dating.

"So you proposed and you're," says Tricia. "No, I proposed," says Carolyn.

"Really?" asks Tricia. "I said, you know, I'd marry you if you just ask me. And I turned around and I thought, Who said that? For sure not me. And yet, true," says Carolyn.

MARRIED

Oscar Goodman and Carolyn Goldmark were married June 6th, 1962. Just two years later in August 1964, the newlyweds moved to what was then a much smaller Las Vegas.

"So why the move to Las Vegas? I know it was because of you," says Tricia.

"Well, you know, we're being perfectly honest during this interview because you're a legitimate reporter. And like most of the reporters around here, although I'm not going to talk about the new ones, I like the old ones," says Oscar.

He goes on to say, "But I wasn't the best law school student. So, Carolyn wrote a letter to I'd say 300 district attorney's offices around the United States because I had my experience in the Philadelphia DA's office as a clerk and only two responded. So it was either here or Klamath Falls, Oregon."

The rest as they say is history.

"It was a pretty good decision to come to Las Vegas," says Tricia. "Oh, geez. This town has been so good to us," says Oscar.

He goes on to say, "We arrived here with $87 in our pocket. We didn't have a dime more than that. And we were able to get an apartment and go working right away and never had a bad day."

WORK LIFE

While Oscar was working as an attorney, Carolyn landed a position in advertising and publicity at the Riviera Hotel.

"Loved the job. Got to see all the stars that came there and really enjoyed it. Did have weekends free. But I was there for two years and then moved over to Caesar's Palace," says Carolyn.

"And Carolyn will say that I make things up all the time and I'm the master of hyperbole. But the truth of the matter is she was in line to become the President of Caesar's Palace had we not started our family," says Oscar.

He goes on to say, "She'll deny it and she'll shake her head. But I know what was happening in these hotels in those days, and I know it's Carolyn Goodman who was right up front on the list."