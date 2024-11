LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Building Trades Union, representing nearly 25,000 construction workers, will host an apprenticeship showcase on Tuesday, November 19, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

📍Location: University of Iron, 960 Wigwam Parkway Henderson, NV 89014.

If you're looking to RSVP for the event, email Aaron Ibarra, chief of staff at aaron@snbtu.org