LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There is one more way to get F1 tickets if you haven;t already. The Source and Wyld are running a sweepstakes all month to giveway tickets.

The dispensary and edibles brands have QR codes at their entrances from October 1- October 31 that customers can scan to enter, without having to purchase anything.

The winner, including a plus one, will get tickets to the big race which takes place November 17-19.