'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' live experience returns to Regency Tropicana Cinemas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watching "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is a Halloween tradition celebrated nationwide, and one theater in the Las Vegas Valley is continuing that tradition this year.

Starting on Saturday, the Regency Tropicana Cinema will host a special viewing of the 1975 cult classic that will encourage costumes and include entertaining skits from live actors.

The live portion of the performance will be put on by the non-profit organization Frankie's Favorite Obsession, a troupe of dedicated performers focused on bringing the musical to life.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as cast members, purchase prop kits, and actively participate in the interactive experience.

“Audience participation is why people have been coming to see 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' in movie theaters since the late 70s," Director Destiney Cain explained. "We’re approaching 50 years in 2025.”

Tickets for this Saturday's event are limited. Additionally, there won't be a show in November, but the cast will return on the first Saturday in December.

For those interested, tickets are priced at $12 and can be purchased online through Regency Tropicana Cinemas.