Watch Now
Local News

Actions

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' live experience returns to Regency Tropicana Cinemas

Our Shakeria Hawkins tells us how fans of the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" can get their "Time Warp" on this weekend at Regency Tropicana Cinemas.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show in Las Vegas
Posted at 12:49 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:49:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Watching "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is a Halloween tradition celebrated nationwide, and one theater in the Las Vegas Valley is continuing that tradition this year.

Starting on Saturday, the Regency Tropicana Cinema will host a special viewing of the 1975 cult classic that will encourage costumes and include entertaining skits from live actors.

The live portion of the performance will be put on by the non-profit organization Frankie's Favorite Obsession, a troupe of dedicated performers focused on bringing the musical to life.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up as cast members, purchase prop kits, and actively participate in the interactive experience.

“Audience participation is why people have been coming to see 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' in movie theaters since the late 70s," Director Destiney Cain explained. "We’re approaching 50 years in 2025.”

Tickets for this Saturday's event are limited. Additionally, there won't be a show in November, but the cast will return on the first Saturday in December.

For those interested, tickets are priced at $12 and can be purchased online through Regency Tropicana Cinemas.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH