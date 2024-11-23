The Palms Casino Resort to host Las Vegas Holiday Job Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grab your resume and slacks because The Palms Casino Resort will host the Las Vegas Holiday Job Fair on Tuesday, November 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees should be dressed for interviews, and attendance is completely free. You can register here.

Some of the companies that will be featured will be The Palms Casino Resort, Wolfgang Puck, Nevada Health Link, The Grandview Las Vegas, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, ANC INC, West Care, Las Vegas Professional Institute of Technology, Inc., Latino Media Network, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and many more.