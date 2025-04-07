Multipure, a water filtration company, is holding an art and essay competition for CCSD K-5th graders to pick the next villain in a comic book series.

Justin Hinton shares more.

The next villain in a clean water comic book series could come from a CCSD student

The series is about Dewey the Hydration Hero, who fights to keep water clean and protect health.

Students are asked to design a character who threatens water and write a compelling 50-word explanation of why Dewey must defeat them.

“We want kids to kind of give it that extra bit of thought, and honestly, they have the best creative processes out there," said Travis Richards, a content creator for the company. "I have a six-year-old and the creative things he comes up with are crazy, so kinda looking forward to seeing some of these creative ideas."

Students can earn between $50 and $150 and up to $1,7000 for their schools.

Top entries will be showcased at the Las Vegas Science and Technology Festival’s Giant Expo on Saturday, May 3.

Students can enter here.

The original deadline was pushed back to April 18.

