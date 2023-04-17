The Mirage offering new perks for locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley locals can now park at the Mirage for free, according to a news release.

The change, which went into effect Monday, is part of an effort by the resort's new owner, Hard Rock International, to reach out more to area residents.

Other perks for locals include a 20% discount on tickets for certain shows, including Cirque du Soleil's Beatles LOVE and Shin Lim: Limitless, and 20% off or buy-two-get-one-half-off of any spa or salon service Monday through Thursday.

Those offers are redeemable with your ID at the box office or when you check into the spa and salon.

Late last year, Hard Rock completed a $1.1 billion purchase of the Mirage from MGM Resorts International.

The company has plans for a new guitar-shaped hotel tower on the property.