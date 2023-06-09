The Mirage Hotel launches "Mirage Zone" grandstand for Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mirage Hotel and Casino have announced the official launch of exclusive VIP packages for the "Mirage Zone" grandstands, ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Single tickets and packages go on sale on Friday, and offer a "premier vantage point for ticket holders," according to a news release. Those who purchase packages will also have access to exclusive guest rooms and suites.

"Fans seated in the Mirage grandstands will have unrivaled views of the track on the Las Vegas Strip as drivers come out of Turn 12 into Turn 13 during the race weekend. The Mirage and Hard Rock look forward to giving 3,000 attendees an unmatched hospitality experience as they take in the race," Mirage president Joe Lupo said in a statement.

Ticket packages going on sale today include the following:

