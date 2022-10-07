The LIGHT Vegas Nightclub at Mandalay Bay permanently closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clique Hospitality provided a statement saying that The LIGHT Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino has permanently closed.

Clique said they are working with employees to "reassign them at the company’s 10 Las Vegas destinations."

According to our past reports, the club reopened in February after it was closed for two years during the pandemic:

Clique’s DAYLIGHT Beach Club, also at Mandalay Bay, will remain open. DAYLIGHT will close for the season on Sunday, Oct. 16 and reopen spring 2023.”