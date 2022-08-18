The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada to host monkeypox town hall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People looking for information regarding the latest monkeypox outbreak will have an opportunity to speak with health experts during an in-person town hall event hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center of Southern Nevada.
The event will be held on Thursday, August 18th at 6 p.m. at the Center located at 401 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101.
The event will feature a panel of public health experts including:
- Alireza Farabi, MD, HIV/Infectious Disease Clinical Medical Director, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
- Brian Labus, PhD, MPH, REHS, Assistant Professor, UNLV Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics School of Public Health
- Haley Blake, MPH, CPH, Communicable Disease Supervisor, Acute Communicable Disease Control Division of Disease Surveillance and Control, Southern Nevada Health District
- Matthew Dang, Chairperson of the Southern Nevada Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society
- Rob Phoenix, APRN, FNP-C, HIV-PCP, Nurse Practitioner, Huntridge Family Clinic
This is a free event. Registration is still open.
As of Thursday morning, the Southern Nevada Health District has reported 109 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox.