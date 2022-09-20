The Las Vegas Strip is preparing for the historic WNBA Championship Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Blvd at Caesars Palace for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, starring the Las Vegas Aces.
The plan is to begin at Caesars and end at the Bellagio Fountains.
Fans say despite wanting a long parade route, they're excited to be in attendance to cheer on the Aces one last time for this season.
“I think the parade should start from Mandalay bay where home is," said Charmithia Gates, LV Aces fan, "and then make our way down to the Bellagio [Fountains] for the stage."
The following information was provided in a press release from the Aces:
RUN OF SHOW
~ 5:00 pm Soft launch of on-stage programming begins
~ 5:30 pm Procession from Caesers Palace begins featuring fire trucks, classic cars, motor
cycles, performers, Raiderettes, open air busses with players and coaches, etc.
Programming on stage begins to ramp up.
~ 6:00 pm Procession ends, players disembark bus and are introed on stage. Speakers are
expected to include owner Mark Davis, president Nikki Fargas, Governor Steve
Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, General Manager Natalie
Williams, Head Coach Becky Hammon, two-time WNBA M’’VP A’ja Wilson,
Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, and others.
TRAFFIC
Traffic southbound in front of The Bellagio is being shut down from 6 am-11 pm tomorrow.