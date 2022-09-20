The Las Vegas Strip is preparing for the historic WNBA Championship Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Blvd at Caesars Palace for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, starring the Las Vegas Aces.

The plan is to begin at Caesars and end at the Bellagio Fountains.

Fans say despite wanting a long parade route, they're excited to be in attendance to cheer on the Aces one last time for this season.

“I think the parade should start from Mandalay bay where home is," said Charmithia Gates, LV Aces fan, "and then make our way down to the Bellagio [Fountains] for the stage."

The following information was provided in a press release from the Aces: