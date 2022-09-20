Watch Now
The Las Vegas Strip is preparing for the historic WNBA Championship Parade

Tuesday hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Blvd for the 2022 WNBA Championship parade. Kay McCabe reports.
Posted at 9:29 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 00:30:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, hundreds will gather on Las Vegas Blvd at Caesars Palace for the historic 2022 WNBA Championship parade, starring the Las Vegas Aces.

The plan is to begin at Caesars and end at the Bellagio Fountains.

Fans say despite wanting a long parade route, they're excited to be in attendance to cheer on the Aces one last time for this season.

“I think the parade should start from Mandalay bay where home is," said Charmithia Gates, LV Aces fan, "and then make our way down to the Bellagio [Fountains] for the stage."

The following information was provided in a press release from the Aces:

RUN OF SHOW 

~ 5:00 pm Soft launch of on-stage programming begins

~ 5:30 pm Procession from Caesers Palace begins featuring fire trucks, classic cars, motor

cycles, performers, Raiderettes, open air busses with players and coaches, etc.

Programming on stage begins to ramp up.

~ 6:00 pm Procession ends, players disembark bus and are introed on stage. Speakers are

expected to include owner Mark Davis, president Nikki Fargas, Governor Steve

Sisolak, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, General Manager Natalie

Williams, Head Coach Becky Hammon, two-time WNBA M’’VP A’ja Wilson,

Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, and others.

TRAFFIC 

Traffic southbound in front of The Bellagio is being shut down from 6 am-11 pm tomorrow.

