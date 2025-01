LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Farmers Market is coming to the UnCommons to bring fresh produce, goods and handcrafted gifts in a community setting starting Sunday, Jan. 12.

The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday.

The Las Vegas Farmers Market is collaborating with the UnCommons to support local farmers and small businesses.

