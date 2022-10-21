The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival donating proceeds to family of fallen officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Great Las Vegas Taco Festival is doing its part to give back to the family of fallen officer Trung Thai.

Officials from the annual taco fest says it is donating all parking entrance proceeds to the officer and his family.

Officer Thai was shot and killed last week when responding to a domestic disturbance near UNLV.

Every year project taco uses the festival to help out the community.

This year they chose to help officer Thai and his family.

The great Las Vegas Taco Festival starts November 4 and runs through November 6 at Craig Ranch Park.