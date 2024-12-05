The future of Sam Boyd Stadium is now in the hands of Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Once the home of the Las Vegas Silver Bowl, concerts and monster truck jams, the sale of Sam Boyd Stadium to Clark County was unanimously approved on Wednesday.

Clark County has not released a plan for the stadium, but a representative at the meeting suggested it might be used as a public space, like a park.

The contract contains clauses requiring extra approvals depending on what the county decides to do with the land.

The NSHE Board of Regents sold Sam Boyd Stadium for $5 million.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) confirmed to Channel 13 that they are paying UNLV $3.5 million annually to offset the stadium's cost of not operating.

UNLV Football departed for Allegiant Stadium in 2020 and UNLV last hosted its commencement ceremony there in 2021. Now, the site is primarily used as a training ground for firefighters.