The final word: The Goodmans share their hopes for the next mayor of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As they near the end of a quarter-century as leaders of the City of Las Vegas, Oscar and Carolyn Goodman reflect on their time in office and their hopes for the person who succeeds them.

In a recent interview with Channel 13 anchor Tricia Kean, the couple were asked about the next possible mayor of Las Vegas, and they expressed their gratitude for the people who make up the city they love so much.

TRICIA KEAN: "Who do you think, moving forward, would make a great mayor to the City of Las Vegas?"

CAROLYN GOODMAN: "You know, I think that's going to be a choice of the people — as it is in every part of our government structure, from the top down... We're 24 years this year. Next year, which is my final year, it'll be 25. A quarter of a century of this, and it's gone so quickly."

OSCAR GOODMAN: "All I could tell you is I wish upon everybody here who was a decent person, that they have as good a time as my wife and myself have had and are having, and are able to make a little bit of a difference to make the town in which we live a little better than it is when we found it."

CAROLYN GOODMAN: "For me, I know as long as we have each other and our family and our friends and the positive people in our lives, our lives are great. I just really appreciate all the different parts of our community, where people are so good here. And for those who aren't good, they need to go somewhere else. We like the good people."

TRICIA KEAN: "Do you still — you told me years ago, I think in 2005, that you applaud every morning."

CAROLYN GOODMAN: "Let me tell you, the reason he's the happiest mayor in the universe is when I get out of bed every morning, I go to his side of the bed and applaud. So, he wakes up feeling loved. And that's the fact. And that was then, and that continues today."

OSCAR GOODMAN: "It works."

TRICIA KEAN: "I can see that. You're a lucky guy."

OSCAR GOODMAN: "I'm the luckiest guy who ever lived."

TRICIA KEAN: "And you're lucky woman."

CAROLYN GOODMAN: "I sure am."

Channel 13's exclusive interview and televised special, The Goodman Years, aired Tuesday, March 25.