The City of North Las Vegas is encouraging kids to read with free In-N-Out

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is partnering with In-N-Out to get local kids to read more.

From March 5 to April 16, the city is offering free burgers to children 4-12 years-old after they read five books.

Sign up online or at any North Las Vegas Library location. Next, fill out a log as you read the books and pick up your, "Cover to Cover Achievement," coupon at the library. Up to three coupons can be given to a child.