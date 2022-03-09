Watch
Local News

Actions

The City of North Las Vegas is encouraging kids to read with free In-N-Out

In-N-Out Burger Sign
Adam Lau/AP
In-N-Out Burger on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Baldwin Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)
In-N-Out Burger Sign
Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 22:30:11-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is partnering with In-N-Out to get local kids to read more.

From March 5 to April 16, the city is offering free burgers to children 4-12 years-old after they read five books.

Sign up online or at any North Las Vegas Library location. Next, fill out a log as you read the books and pick up your, "Cover to Cover Achievement," coupon at the library. Up to three coupons can be given to a child.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH