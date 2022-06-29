LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas has unveiled a new set of banners downtown to celebrate “Wedding Row” and the city’s wedding industry.

Wedding Row encompasses several chapels as well as the Clark County Marriage License Bureau, located at 201 E. Clark Ave. Wedding Row follows the previous launch of the Restaurant Row on Carson Ave. and Brewery Row in downtown Las Vegas.

The banners on Wedding Row and are located downtown.

“We are beyond excited to present Wedding Row as a charming addition to downtown Las Vegas,” said Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman. “It honors our city’s history and the wedding industry in every way. I can’t wait to see all that Wedding Row has in store as we celebrate being the ‘Wedding Capital of the World.’”

The 12 colorful banners feature happily married couples and can be seen hanging from downtown light posts along Third Street between Bridger and Bonneville avenues, on Lewis Avenue between Casino Center Boulevard and Third, and other locations downtown.

Tourists make up about 80 percent of marriage licenses issued in Southern Nevada, according to the Marriage License Bureau, with its 5-millionth license issued in February 2022.

“We are very excited to see Wedding Row come to fruition,” said Carl Bates, Assistant Clark County Clerk. “This project has been a successful collaborative effort with the city of Las Vegas and will go a long way to help recognize how instrumental the wedding chapel industry has been in establishing Las Vegas as the Wedding Capital of the World.”

“Wedding Row will bring new opportunities to downtown Las Vegas by recognizing the significant economic impact that weddings have on our city,” said Ward 3 Councilwoman Olivia Diaz. “Las Vegas has hundreds of weddings every week and we hope this project will help support our chapels and surrounding businesses as they celebrate true love.”