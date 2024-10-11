The Budweiser Clydesdales set to visit Treasure Island

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eight famous draft horses, The Budweiser Clydesdales, will visit Treasure Island for the Professional Bull Riding competitions across Las Vegas from Oct.16 to Oct. 20.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the horses will pose for photos with fans. They'll be hitched to Anheuser-Busch’s famous red beer wagon and stroll through Treasure Island's valet area.

Fans are also invited to meet their favorite bull riders at Treasure Island on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Gilley’s Saloon. Professional Bull Riding icons will meet fans and sign autographs at Gilley’s starting at 10 pm.

