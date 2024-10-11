Watch Now
Local News

Actions

The Budweiser Clydesdales set to visit Treasure Island

The famous horses will be available for photos Oct. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m
The Budweiser Clydesdales hit the Strip
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Matias Tautimez
The Budweiser Clydesdales hit the Strip
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eight famous draft horses, The Budweiser Clydesdales, will visit Treasure Island for the Professional Bull Riding competitions across Las Vegas from Oct.16 to Oct. 20.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the horses will pose for photos with fans. They'll be hitched to Anheuser-Busch’s famous red beer wagon and stroll through Treasure Island's valet area.

Fans are also invited to meet their favorite bull riders at Treasure Island on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Gilley’s Saloon. Professional Bull Riding icons will meet fans and sign autographs at Gilley’s starting at 10 pm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH