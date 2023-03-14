'The Big Search' operation leads to 21 missing children being rescued

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a dozen kids are safe this morning after being rescued during "The Big Search" operation across the valley over Super Bowl weekend.

Nevada State Police said the operation ran from February 9 to 11 and it focused on finding missing and exploited children.

Officials said the 2023 operation began with the goal of finding 35 missing people between 12 and 18 years old. It led to 21 children being located and rescued.

According to Nevada Child Seekers, more than 8,000 children go missing every year in Nevada. That's about 20 children a day. Over the last seven years, "The Big Search" team has found more than 150 children.

The event is hosted by F.R.E.E. International in collaboration with the Nevada Attorney General's Office, Nevada State Police, the Clark County School District Police Department, the Clark County Department of Family Services, At-Risk Youth Services, and other non-profit organizations.

Michael Bartel, the co-founder of F.R.E.E. International, has previously told Channel 13 they pick Super Bowl weekend because they see more visitors come to town and the organization wants to take advantage of that to be able to find more children.

Bartel said after a child returns home, they are offered the opportunity to participate in monthly meetings and are referred to workshops or mental health options.

Tips gathered by volunteers during the search are also forwarded to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.