The Animal Foundation: Dog shot, left for dead on roadside in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dog named Max is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times and left for dead, The Animal Foundation says.

CONTENT WARNING — Images in the gallery above are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

He was found on the side of the road in far east Las Vegas and rushed to The Animal Foundation for medical care.

"Our veterinary team met a miserable, but sweet and loving boy," officials at the local shelter stated in a social media post.

X-rays determined Max had a fractured skull and numerous bullet fragments in his head, back and shoulder.

"Someone shot Max," The Animal Foundation stated. "We're not sure how long he has been on his own, but our veterinary team believes the gunshot wounds are older due to the level of infection present."

Bullet fragments were carefully removed from the wounded dog, and his infected wounds were cleaned.

"Despite everything he's been through, Max is gentle and trusting with every team member who comes near him," shelter officials said.

Max will require intensive daily care to fully recover from his wounds — something that often requires sedation, The Animal Foundation noted.

Money from the Animal Foundation's CARE Fund is being used to support Max's recovery, shelter officials noted.