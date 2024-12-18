Thanks to you, St. Jude's Ranch for Children can support more local youth this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Your donations have paid off!

Thanks to your help, our 13 Connects "13 Days of Giving" initiative was able to collect a lot of money to help give a better life to local youth in foster care or experiencing homelessness.

$13,684

That's how much St. Jude's Ranch for Children will be receiving this holiday season.

WATCH: KTNV Unveils Renovations at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

KTNV Unveils Renovations at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Those dollars will be used to help support the center in its mission to provide shelter for local homeless youth and to promote a safe environment for at-risk children to heal, regain hope and transition into adulthood confidently.

"We know that hope and healing is an inside-out job," said Christina Vela, the CEO for St. Jude's Ranch for Children. "Every little moment where they can express themselves, helps them build a brighter future."