St. Jude’s Ranch offers hope and healing to children in foster care in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — For decades, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children has been a beacon of hope for at-risk youth, providing more than just shelter. Located in Boulder City, the ranch has served as a sanctuary for children in foster care, offering them a safe place to grow, heal, and thrive.

This holiday season, the ranch continues its mission of bringing joy, hope, and support to foster children in need. Among those whose lives have been transformed by the ranch is 23-year-old Jacob, a former foster child who now works at St. Jude’s as a groundskeeper.

“It feels really good,” Jacob said about maintaining the ranch’s beautiful landscape. “I don’t work here because I enjoy it—I mean, I enjoy it—but I do it for other people and the children. Kids like me who were in foster care.”

Originally from Texas, Jacob moved to Nevada with his father and brother. But the family’s journey took a difficult turn, leaving them homeless and struggling to survive.

“When we basically came out here, we didn’t have much,” Jacob shared.

At 13, Jacob entered foster care and was placed at St. Jude’s Ranch, where he remained until he graduated from high school. He credits the ranch for giving him a stable, nurturing environment and helping him build a better future.

“I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for St. Jude’s,” he said.

St. Jude’s Ranch provides housing, education, and emotional support for up to 60 foster children across ten family-style homes.

Christina Vela, the CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch, said the organization focuses on individualized treatment and holistic care for children who have been abused, abandoned, neglected, or left homeless.

“Our culture is committed in two key words: hope and healing,” Vela said.

In Clark County, thousands of children are in foster care or separated from their families. St. Jude’s Ranch fills that void, creating a supportive environment to help children rebuild their lives.

“We stand in the place of that family,” Vela said.

When children in foster care approach the age of 18, St. Jude’s begins preparing them for life beyond the ranch.

“Where do they see themselves? We’re hoping that they’re dreaming big and that they’re ready to go off to college, vocational school, or whatever’s next for them,” Vela added.

For Jacob, St. Jude’s Ranch is more than a home—it’s a second chance at life.

“I’m looking towards the future and having a better life,” he said.