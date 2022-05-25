Texas school shooting revisits trauma from 1 October

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Processing news that can trigger past traumas. After news of yet another mass shooting, people affected by 1 October have memories of that event brought back while also bringing new pains.

"My heart just breaks. I understand what they're going through. I understand their pain."

The Texas school shooting brings back a painful loss for Mynda Smith. As a parent, news of 19 elementary school children killed hits close to home.

"For them to be children, it's something that no parent should ever have to go through,” she said.

For her, seeing the devastated families brings back memories of 1 October. Smith lost her sister, Neysa Tonks that day. Smith says she had to step away from the headlines of Tuesday’s mass shooting.

"I actually have to turn it off because it's too much for me to take. It's too much for my heart."

A heartache that led to phone calls to her family.

"Obviously the first was my girls. Just because I know they know my pain and I wanted to make sure they were okay as well,” she said.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has seen an uptick in calls with the news of recent mass shootings. The center's director Tennille Pereira says she's not surprised.

"It also evokes feelings of sadness and compassion for the community that is now going to go through that,” she said.

The compassion that connects Smith with other families affected by similar tragedies. She has this advice for any survivor who may be watching.

"Make sure you're not alone. Make sure you have a support system and limit your intake of this and make sure it's not harmful to you,” she said.

If you or someone you know has been triggered or struggles with we have a link to the Vegas Resiliency Center here.