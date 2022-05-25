Vegas Strong Resiliency Center offers support amid Texas elementary school shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of the Texas elementary school shooting feelings of pain, fear, and sadness may have resurfaced for some. Counselors from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center understand that victims of violent crimes may be struggling at this time so they're reminding Nevadans of the resources of support and healing available.

Services offered are victim advocacy and support, counseling, financial assistance, and spiritual care referrals. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is dedicated to those affected by the shooting of the Route 91 Harvest Festival. This includes those who may have been in direct contact with victims. For example, bystanders, first responders, rideshare or taxi drivers, or those who rendered aid. Even those who were not physically present at the shooting may have been impacted emotionally.

On Wednesday, the 1 October Memorial Committee is meeting to discuss Phase 3 of creating a permanent memorial for the victims. Until its completion, the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden in Downtown serves as a place of refuge, remembrance, and reflection. It is located at 1015 S Casino Center Boulevard, which is a block north of Charleston. Memorials of victims who were killed on 1 October line the path weaving through the garden. Before their meetings, committee members hold a moment of silence for those victims. During the May 25 meeting at 9 a.m., that moment of silence will also be held in honor of the Texas shooting victims.