Texas Roadhouse to open second location in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Texas Roadhouse is opening a third location in the Las Vegas valley.

The restaurant known for its fresh-baked bread and handcut steaks will open to the public at 3 p.m. on June 13 at 1421 W. Sunset Road, a spokesperson confirmed.

This comes just six months after Texas Roadhouse opened its first Henderson location in December of 2021, on St. Rose Parkway near the Costco Wholesale store and Amigo Street.

At the time, it was the second location in the valley in addition to the restaurant in North Las Vegas that opened in 2018.

There are open positions for prep cooks, line cooks and bakers at the new location, according to the company's website. Those interested in employment can check current openings here.