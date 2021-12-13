Texas Roadhouse to officially open in Henderson on Monday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Texas Roadhouse is scheduled to officially open its new location in Southern Nevada on Monday evening.

The restaurant known for its fresh-baked bread and hand-cut steaks is opening to the public at 4 p.m. in Henderson at 3531 St. Rose Parkway, according to a news release.

Previously, the company's website reported the new location had plans to open in November but looks like guests had to wait just a little bit longer.

REPORTS: Texas Roadhouse adding Henderson location

The new restaurant is located on St. Rose Parkway near the Costco Wholesale store and Amigo Street.

This Henderson location will be the second spot in the valley for Texas Roadhouse, joining the current roadhouse in North Las Vegas that opened back in 2018.

Representatives say they have hired 250 team members and those interested in employment can check current openings here.