Texas Roadhouse adding Henderson location in November 2021

City of North LasVegas/Facebook
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas in 2018.
Texas Roadhouse opens in North Las Vegas
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:08:52-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Texas Roadhouse is adding another location in Southern Nevada.

The restaurant known for its fresh-baked bread and hand-cut steaks will soon be available in Henderson at 3531 St. Rose Parkway.

A company website says the new location has plans to open in November and will be located near the Costco Wholesale store on St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street.

The Henderson location will be the restaurant's second spot in the valley, joining the current roadhouse in North Las Vegas that opened back in 2018.

