Tennessee couple canceled their trip to Las Vegas after news of the cybersecurity issues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been eight days since MGM Resorts started having cybersecurity issues impacting thousands of guests and visitors.

I talked to a woman who's concerned about becoming a victim of fraud.

From temporarily unavailable slot machines to long lines at the check-in counter, MGM Resorts is losing revenue daily after being hit by a ransomware group.

Ira Hines lives in Nashville, Tennessee. She and her husband were supposed to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary at the ARIA Resort & Casino.

"This is a serious breach, in my opinion," she said. "The first thing I think of is, I need to go and freeze all of my three credit reports."

After hearing about the hack, Hines says she canceled their plans.

"We're talking my identity is at risk," she said.

Gaming historian at UNLV, David Schwartz, says the recent cyber attacks are a reminder of the role technology plays in our lives.

"The attack really does show how important these systems are and how important cybersecurity is and how when there's a breach, that can have a huge impact on every aspect of what happens in Vegas," Schwartz said.

"How long do you think it's going to take for you to want to come to Las Vegas again after what has happened?" I asked Hines.

"Honestly, that's a hard question. You know, right now, I would have to be, you know, at least next spring to summer," she said. "It's really going to depend on the news and what we're hearing as far as how this is all going to play out."