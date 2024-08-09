Tenaya Paseo Bridge opens, offering safer route for southwest Las Vegas students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Residents and middle school students in the southwest part of town now have a safer route to school, thanks to the opening of the Tenaya Paseo Bridge.

Parents in the area hope the bridge will reduce the number of pedestrian-related car accidents in the neighborhood.

On Friday, community members in the Mountain's Edge neighborhood celebrated the opening of the Tenaya Paseo pedestrian bridge with a bike ride from Gunderson Middle School to the trail bridge, located about half a mile away at Rainbow and Buffalo, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Concerned parents and road safety advocates had urged Clark County to address the lack of safe routes for students, citing limited sidewalks and ongoing construction projects in the area.

Kari Knofel, President of "Stop Road Crashes," expressed gratitude toward Clark County and optimism that the bridge will provide safer pathways for students, especially those attending Gunderson Middle School.

"It's so heartening to see our community officials doing everything they can to solve this problem. The statistics are shocking and upsetting, but it's reassuring to know that people in the community care," Knofel said.

For more information or to support the cause, visit stoproadcrashes.org.