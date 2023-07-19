Temporary hospitality structures for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix taking shape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The race to finish construction of temporary structures along the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix route is well underway.

Locals and visitors can now see two temporary structures for F1 Las Vegas taking shape.

In June, Channel 13 toured the paddock building site. At the time, the CEO of F1 Las Vegas, Renee Wilm, told us the temporary hospitality hubs would be located all along the racetrack.

“They will be built periodically over the next months in locations that are really intended to minimize disruption as much as possible,” Wilm said. “I think you will start to see a significant amount of presence in the September, October time frame.”

Construction for the two sites on Koval Lane began last month, according to F1 Las Vegas officials. One is located on the North Koval zone between the Westin Hotel and Caesars Forum. The other is on South Koval right across the street from the Paddock building.

Formula 1 provided Channel 13 renderings of what these buildings will look like. The two hubs will be called Heineken House and Legacy, according to F1 Las Vegas.

A new rendering of the Heineken House was posted by @F1LasVegas.

This is said to be located in the South Koval Zone and tickets will cost $8,000 per person.

Many told Channel 13 they’re excited to see Las Vegas grow and solidify itself as a sports capital.

“I’m open to new stuff and bringing more tourism in,” said Las Vegas resident, Mark Novasal. “I think it will be great for the city.”