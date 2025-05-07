Teens targeted by a violent online network: What parents need to know about '764.'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — FBI officials are concerned about a network of violent predators using social media to target teenagers across the country — even in Nevada.

Kids as young as nine are being pushed into violent and sexual behavior, such as self-harm, graphic pornography, and suicide, according to the FBI.

“They gain the trust and then they continue to build that trust to the point where they have power and the ability to blackmail the child basically,” says FBI assistant director David Scott, the head of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division.

Photo and video proof of the shocking content carried out by victims is demanded, and then often shared within the organization, according to authorities.

These online predators are part of a network known as “764,” which is under investigation by the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division. According to ABC News, there are more than 250 investigations underway with every one of the FBI’s 55 field offices across the country, including in Las Vegas.

ABC News found that over the past few years, state and federal authorities have arrested at least 15 people on child pornography or weapons-related charges, accusing them in court of being associated with “764.”

We reached out to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to ask about “764” cases in Nevada. They were not able to confirm or deny the existence of investigations as a matter of policy, but a spokesperson told us, "we are confident in the ability of the FBI to tackle this incredibly disturbing and important issue."

What should parents look out for:

Investigators tell ABC News that Discord and Roblox are popular platforms where children may be targeted by bad actors.

Monitor the media children use, including apps and online games.

Observe changes in children’s activities and behaviors.

Be on the lookout for strange injuries on family pets.

Know the signs of self-harm (such as wearing long-sleeve shirts and jackets during hot days).

A Discord spokesperson told ABC News that "764" is "an industry-wide issue," and that the "horrific actions of 764 have no place on Discord or in society."

A spokesperson for Roblox said that parents should "engage in open conversations about online safety," especially because "764" is "known for using a variety of online platforms" to evade online safeguards, ABC News reported.