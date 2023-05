NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 14-year-old boy is dead following a house party, North Las Vegas police said.

Investigators said this happened Sunday night at 9:20 p.m. According to police, officers responded to a home on Casa Nort drive after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, investigators said they found the 14-year-old.

As of Monday night, no further details have been released.