LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday, Jaylese Wainwright went missing. Friday, Wainwright was safely found.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers tried to locate Wainwright Thursday.

At the time, officers said Wainwright was last seen on Wednesday wearing a black T-shirt with a red "Slipknot" logo, turquoise pajama pants with images of bunnies on them, and white shoes.