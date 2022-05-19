Las Vegas police seek missing, endangered 16-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are trying to locate a missing 16-year-old who is considered endangered on Thursday.

Police say Jaylese Wainwright was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 9:51 p.m. in the 9900 block of Ridge Hill Avenue, near Grand Canyon Drive and Tompkins Avenue in the far west part of the Las Vegas valley.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a red "Slipknot" logo, turquoise pajama pants with images of bunnies on them, and white shoes. She was carrying a pink backpack at the time, police said.

Wainwright stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and dyed hair that is brown, red and blonde.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or contact the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.



