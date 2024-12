LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday evening, a teenager was killed by a gun while home alone.

The gun discharged and struck the teenager in the head at around 5:25 p.m. at the 4700 block of East Craig Road.

LVMPD preliminary investigation reveals that the incident may not be criminal in nature.

The teenager was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives are responding to investigate at this time.

As of now, it is not believed to be a suicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.