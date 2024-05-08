Teaching in CCSD for 40 years: District honors longtime educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is honoring educators across the valley during Teacher Appreciation Week.

On Tuesday, district officials celebrated four educators who have been inspiring and helped transform countless young minds across our Valley for roughly 40 years.

"We are very, very grateful for the 40 years or more to the Clark County School District," said CCSD Interim superintendent Dr. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell. "Their dedication, their commitment, their passion, their patience to work along side our students and other educators for 40 years or more-- just very, very grateful and appreciative."

The four teachers who have more than 160 years of combined experience were treated to lunch at the Coffee Pub on Sahara Ave and gifted them a glass plaque recognizing their decades long service to valley families.

"It's been good. I like teaching," said Meryn Astle.

Astle has been an early childhood special education teacher for several schools around the valley and is currently teaching at Sandra Abston Elementary School.

She tells Channel 13 she comes from a family of educators.

"My mother was a home economics teacher here in the district. I have two sisters that are retired and they were teachers here in our district, so it was a family kind of thing but my mother definitely encouraged me to teach young children," said Astle.

Meanwhile, Lana Lee said she received her degree in special education in Arkansas and moved to Las Vegas after graduation.

"I've always had a love for children and wanted to hopefully improve the lives of little people and I feel like I've done that," said Lee.

Both teachers plan to retire, however, they hope to continue cultivating the minds of hundreds of students for many more years to come.

"As long as my health is ok and I can continue to get up every day and come to work with a smile, I'm ok with that," said Lee.

"Officially, I am retiring but I am coming right back in in August, and I will volunteer until they let me back in," said Astle.

