Teaching future journalists about fact gathering and reporting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's National News Literacy Week. A chance to reflect on the vital role of gathering and sharing news and information. It's a lesson the next generation of journalists are learning everyday in classrooms across the country.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean paid a visit to UNLV, to discuss the importance of teaching the next generation, how to distinguish credible information and report the facts.

"Everyone's a journalist nowadays. Anyone who has a phone and can tweet is a journalist," says UNLV Senior, Jade Thomas.

She says plenty of people go viral these days by simply saying something outlandish.

"It is scary because there's so much misinformation out there and false news," says Jade.

Jade is majoring in Journalism and Media. She says her professors constantly remind students there's more to being a true journalist.

"Trust is the number one thing. You have to, why should I believe you? You know, why should I believe what you're saying versus what this person is saying," says Jade.

"You know, that's one of the things I think my journalism professors are talking about. They say, learn to get multiple sources, verify the information and get it out. You're more likely to have a more accurate story the more information you have," says Dr. Kevin Stoker, Director of the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism and Media Studies.

He stresses when students are investigating and reporting a story, they shouldn't be at the center. He says the focus should be all about the facts and information being gathering.

"Just give the information. Let the readers and viewers change the world... Journalists need to recognize, our student journalists need to recognize, that they shouldn't come in here necessarily with an agenda," says Stoker.

Stoker says it's every journalist's responsibility to research, judge and evaluate all sides.

"Care enough about the information, the truth, the sources and everything to get the best story possible. That they will go to the extra mile. We're in an age where everybody's cutting corners," says Stoker.

Stoker says he's confident his students graduate, understanding the importance of commitment to fact gathering and he's optimistic about the future of journalism.

"What's more important than anything is it's inclusive, too. It's not just a few rich students going out and doing well or something else. You know, we cover the gamut. We have diversity. We have students who are first generation," says Stoker.

He goes on to You know, social media has changed things. But I think in journalism, there's so many more outlets for journalistic work that didn't exist before.

Jade agrees. She's excited about her future career and understands it's going to take perseverance and dedication to tell the stories that matter.

"Something that our professor says is, being intelligent isn't knowing the most. But it's challenging what you know... Putting your pride, your ego aside and like, what can I see? Can I see it from your point of view?" says Jade.