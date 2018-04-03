Teacher arrested on DUI charge after crash outside North Las Vegas elementary school

A teacher was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence outside the North Las Vegas elementary school where she works.

Clark County School District police arrested 46-year-old April Shepard, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Tom Williams Elementary School.

The investigation, which was conducted by the CCSD Police Department, determined that Shepard was driving a vehicle that struck two other parked vehicles along the street outside the school. No injuries were reported.

Shepard has been employed by CCSD since October 1996, and her employment status will be considered as assigned to home once she is released from custody.

Following her arrest, Shepard was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.