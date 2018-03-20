School staff arrested during 2017-18 school year

2:04 PM, Jan 22, 2018
Due to multiple cases of school district employees getting arrested, we've decided to put together this list of arrests for the 2017-2018 school year.

Joshua Balelo

  • School: Spring Valley High School
  • Position: Former cheer coach
  • Date of Arrest: March 19, 2018
  • Charges: 2 felony counts of lewdness with a minor over the age of 14, 2 felony counts of child abuse
Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen

  • School: Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School
  • Position: First-grade teacher
  • Date of Arrest: 2/14/2018
  • Charges: One felony count of child abuse
Renee Rine

  • School: West Career and Technical Academy
  • Position: Teacher
  • Date of Arrest: 1/29/2018
  • Charges: One felony count of attempted kidnapping, one felony count of lewdness with a minor age 14 to 15, one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse, one felony count of sexual misconduct with people, and one gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a minor.
Kweku Turkson

  • School: West Prep Academy
  • Position: Teacher
  • Date of Arrest: 1/19/2018
  • Charges: 3 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Luis Busso

  • School: Ira J. Earl Elementary School
  • Position: Teacher
  • Date of Arrest: 1/04/2018
  • Charges: 5 counts of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, 4 counts of unlawful contact with a child, and 1 count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Juan Alfredo Chavez

  • School: Clark High School
  • Position: Junior Varsity soccer coach
  • Date of Arrest: 11/17/2017
  • Charges: One count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.
Theodore Levrich

  • School: Doris French Elementary School
  • Position: Special programs teacher's assistant
  • Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017
  • Charges: Two counts of felony child abuse.
Scott Weissinger

  • School: N/A
  • Position: Truancy Officer
  • Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017
  • Charges: one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse/endangerment.
