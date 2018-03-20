School staff arrested during 2017-18 school year

Charges: One felony count of attempted kidnapping, one felony count of lewdness with a minor age 14 to 15, one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse, one felony count of sexual misconduct with people, and one gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a minor.
Clark County School District police have confirmed that Kweku Turkson, a middle school teacher at West Prep Academy, was arrested on Friday by Las Vegas police on 3 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Luis Busso
School: Ira J. Earl Elementary School
Position: Teacher
Date of Arrest: 1/04/2018
Charges: 5 counts of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, 4 counts of unlawful contact with a child, and 1 count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police have arrested a former boys junior varsity soccer coach at Ed W. Clark High School and charged 25-year-old Juan Alfredo Chavez with one count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.
Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a former CCSD employee, 61-year-old Theodore Levrich, and charged him with two counts of felony child abuse for an incident that took place at Doris French Elementary School on Apr. 21.
Scott Weissinger
School: N/A
Position: Truancy Officer
Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017
Charges: one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse/endangerment.
Clark County School District Police Department has arrested 56-year-old Truancy Officer Scott Weissinger and filed three charges against him for an incident that took place at a student's home on Oct. 18.