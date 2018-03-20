School staff arrested during 2017-18 school year

Due to multiple cases of school district employees getting arrested, we've decided to put together this list of arrests for the 2017-2018 school year.

Joshua Balelo

School: Spring Valley High School

Position: Former cheer coach

Date of Arrest: March 19, 2018

Charges: 2 felony counts of lewdness with a minor over the age of 14, 2 felony counts of child abuse

READ STORY

Suzanna Raygoza-Rosen

School: Cynthia Cunningham Elementary School

Position: First-grade teacher

Date of Arrest: 2/14/2018

Charges: One felony count of child abuse

READ STORY

Renee Rine

School: West Career and Technical Academy

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 1/29/2018

Charges: One felony count of attempted kidnapping, one felony count of lewdness with a minor age 14 to 15, one gross misdemeanor count of child abuse, one felony count of sexual misconduct with people, and one gross misdemeanor count of unlawful contact with a minor.

READ STORY

The Clark County School District Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Renee Rine for five counts related to inappropriate contact with a student.

Kweku Turkson

School: West Prep Academy

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 1/19/2018

Charges: 3 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

READ STORY

Clark County School District police have confirmed that Kweku Turkson, a middle school teacher at West Prep Academy, was arrested on Friday by Las Vegas police on 3 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Luis Busso

School: Ira J. Earl Elementary School

Position: Teacher

Date of Arrest: 1/04/2018

Charges: 5 counts of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, 4 counts of unlawful contact with a child, and 1 count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

READ STORY

38-year-old Luis Busso, a former 3rd-grade teacher at Ira J. Earl Elementary School, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewdness with a child under 14-years-old.

Juan Alfredo Chavez

School: Clark High School

Position: Junior Varsity soccer coach

Date of Arrest: 11/17/2017

Charges: One count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.

READ STORY

The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police have arrested a former boys junior varsity soccer coach at Ed W. Clark High School and charged 25-year-old Juan Alfredo Chavez with one count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15.

Theodore Levrich

School: Doris French Elementary School

Position: Special programs teacher's assistant

Date of Arrest: 11/13/2017

Charges: Two counts of felony child abuse.

READ STORY

Clark County School District Police Department has arrested a former CCSD employee, 61-year-old Theodore Levrich, and charged him with two counts of felony child abuse for an incident that took place at Doris French Elementary School on Apr. 21.

Scott Weissinger

School: N/A

Position: Truancy Officer

Date of Arrest: 10/25/2017

Charges: one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary, and one general misdemeanor for child abuse/endangerment.

READ STORY

Clark County School District Police Department has arrested 56-year-old Truancy Officer Scott Weissinger and filed three charges against him for an incident that took place at a student's home on Oct. 18.