Target shooting, fireworks top causes for Nevada wildfires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As summer begins, the National Interagency Fire Center predicts a significant wildfire season ahead of us. The risk for fire is heightened in our dry heat paired with strong winds.

After a wet winter, there’s plenty of green on Bureau of Land Management land. Fire experts are concerned that once the brush starts to dry, there will be plenty of fire fuel on public lands.

According to the BLM, 85 percent of wildfires nationwide are caused by people. In southern Nevada, target shooting, legal or illegal, is the number one cause of wildfires.

BLM says to avoid shooting in dry, hot and windy conditions and to shoot in an area free of vegetation.

Steel core ammo is never permitted on BLM land.

Fireworks are the second most common cause of fires.

RELATED: City officials and Red Cross urge firework safety this Fourth of July

"Fireworks are a huge problem around here because they’re readily available and there’s a lot of open space that people go and use. Fourth of July is usually a very busy weekend for us,” said BLM Fire Engine Captain, Shane Kelly.

Captain Kelly says creating defensible space around your home should be priority if you live in an area vulnerable to wildfires.

“Have a safe area around your home that’s free of light, flashy fuels like grass,” he added.

To prevent the spread of an unintentional fire, bring a five-gallon bucket of water and a shovel. You can use dirt to smother the flames.