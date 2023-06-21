City officials and Red Cross urge firework safety this Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Fourth of July just two weeks out, fireworks go on sale in a week, and local fire officials are urging caution.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and The Red Cross of Southern Nevada urged residents to practice fireworks safety this Fourth of July to avoid severe injuries.

Melanie Dennon with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue warns that while fireworks may be entertaining, they are also dangerous and have the potential to cause harm or death.

"Yes, they are fun to watch, but they are dangerous. Anything that has to do with fire can be dangerous or deadly," Dennon said.

To show just how dangerous fireworks can be, officials held a safety demonstration that shows the risks — even when handling legal, safe, and "sane" fireworks.

"It knocked off the mannequin's arm, but also, that mannequin lost a couple of fingers," said Shon Saucedo, a bomb squad investigations supervisor.

The sale of "safe and sane" fireworks starts June 28 and runs through July 4. Rachel Flanagan with The Red Cross of Southern Nevada says this holiday period is among their busiest.

"We want to make sure that fires are being put out right away and the fires are disposed of properly, because in the event that there's a fire, that's when you see the Red Cross – and as much as we love our community, that's not the moment you want to see us," Flanagan said.

Saucedo suggests keeping a bucket of water handy to extinguish used fireworks safely.

If you happen to witness any illegal fire activity this Fourth of July holiday, Las Vegas asks residents not to call 911 or 311. Instead, please do it online through Clark County's website.