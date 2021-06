LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday, the Tao Group Hospitality and Hakkasan Group will be holding a job fair.

The company says they are looking to hire for all restaurant positions including line cooks, chefs, bartenders, hosts, food servers and more.

You can apply in person at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Also, the job fair will continue Wednesday at the same place and time.