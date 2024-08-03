LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas now has an eco-friendlier way to lay loved ones to rest. It's called human composting.

Take a look inside Nevada's first human composting facility

We first told you about this last September not long after human composting was legalized in the legislative session.

This week, Earth Funeral, a green burial home based in Washington and specializing in soil transformations, opened a facility in Las Vegas.

Washington is the first state to legalize human composting.

Kevin Matthes, the supervising care advisor of the West Coast, gave Channel 13 a tour.

"We specialize in social transformation and really that is what nature intended which is returning individuals back to Earth," said Matthes.

So how does it work?

The body is first gently washed and placed in a biodegradable shroud. Then, the body is placed in a 7-foot vessel with organic mulch, wildflowers and wood chips.

In 30 to 45 days, the body is turned into about 300 pounds of soil.

While families do have the option to take all of the soil, Matthes said most families opt to take up to five biodegradable containers of soil and the rest is taken to one of their conservation sites.

At these sites, Matthes said they plant trees, indigenous flowers and other plants.

He also said a benefit is that the soil can be spread in places meaningful to the family.

"They actually feel like it's a part of me that's giving back to the community," said Matthes.

Before the facility opened, Earth Funeral had helped several Las Vegas families, according to Matthes. So he believes, the facility will have a significant impact in the valley.

He said the option is becoming widely popular.

"I do think states are understanding the impact of the carbon release of a cremation," said Matthes.

As for the cost, Matthes said an average package is about $5000.

The goal of the process is to help the planet while sending the spirits of loved ones to eternity.

"We want to make it as simplistic and as sustainable as possible for future generations," said Matthes.

Currently, human composting is legal in twelve states.