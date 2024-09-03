Take a look at the major renovations planned for Police Memorial Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police Memorial Park in the northwest Las Vegas valley is getting a significant makeover.

Renovations start on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and the park is expected to reopen in May 2025, according to the City of Las Vegas.

One of the key features of the renovation is the creation of a new memorial dedicated to police dogs. You can see what that will look like here:

Police Memorial Park K9 Plaza Rendering-2024-Renovation by aroberts.news on Scribd

A number of additional renovations and improvements are planned, including:



resurfacing existing pickleball courts and adding additional courts

resurfacing basketball courts

an expanded dog park

three new shade structures

two brand-new playgrounds with updated equipment

upgraded parking lots to better accommodate guests

replacing some grass areas with new landscaping

During the construction period, the park (located at 3250 Metro Academy Way between Cheyenne Avenue and Gowan Road near the 215 Beltway) will be closed to the public for about eight months.