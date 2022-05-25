Tailor made therapy helps those with Parkinson's regain mobility

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A unique program is giving some valley residents a new lease on life. Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the debilitating disorder takes your ability to do everyday tasks. But that's changing thanks to some very special physical therapy, and we had the opportunity to check it out.

"The neurologist that he saw, noticed the tremor and had him tested for Parkinson's," says Ellen Wyatt.

Her Husband, Bill, was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in January, 2017. It's news that changes the life of not only that person, but their family.

"As it progresses, it gets harder and harder for me especially to see the changes as they come," says Ellen.

A military vet, Ellen says it was hard for her husband to slow down and ask for help. But his strength and mobility began improving, when he started a new physical therapy program.

"I was kind of pleased I was doing so well. They're very good here," says Bill.

IMPROVE BALANCE

It's called the LSVT BIG Program.

"Why is this program so significant?" asks 13 Action News anchor, Tricia Kean. "So really important for patients that are at risk of fall. It helps improve functional balance," says Physical Therapist, Dr. Tiffany Sunell.

She says the treatment encourages big movements from head to toe, through a series of intense one-on-one sessions. Plus, exercises designed to do at home.

What makes this therapy different is the way it's tailored to every individual.

"We give them a list of certain things that are important, like do they want to unload the dishwasher without fear of falling? Do they want to put their clothes on? Do they want to be able to help with the groceries?" says Dr. Sunell.

The exersises are composed of movements meant to help a person perform a task important to them. Bill wanted to walk on his own and have the ability to write.

"So that was one of the things that we worked on with him being able to sign his name and it be legible for documentation purposes," says Physical Therapist Assistant, Michelle Hale.

HELP SPEECH

She says the LSVT treatment can also help a person's speech. Many people can struggle to speak when battling Parkinson's.

"It affects their ability to project their voice. And so that's why we incorporate the counting and talking out loud in our program," says Hale.

Dr. Sunell says the therapy can feel overwhelming, but those who commit, won't regret it.

"Upfront it looks like the time commitment can be a big challenge. But I always tell people just get in here and you will see a difference by the end of it... We can't cure Parkinson's, but we can certainly reduce fall risk, improve balance, improve awareness, and even the families as well," says Dr. Sunell.

Ellen says it worked for Bill and she's not surprised. Along with a strong can-do attitude, he has a secret weapon.

"He has not lost his sense of humor, and that's a blessing," says Ellen.