Taco Bell unveiling first look at new products, food innovations at Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Taco Bell is getting ready to unveil new products and "innovations" at a special Las Vegas event.

Company officials said the Live Más LIVE event is scheduled for Feb. 9. In addition to featuring new products, event organizers said there will be musical performances and celebrity appearances.

"Live Más LIVE is about showing up in a way this brand has never shown up before. It's about transparency, access and celebration for who we are as a brand and who we do it for, our biggest fans," Global Chief Executive Officer, Sean Tresvant, said in a press release. "2024 marks a new beginning for Taco Bell and we can't wait to show everyone what we have in store this year an dbeyond."

According to company officials, the event will be streamed live on their website.

For those who want to see the show live, Taco Bell officials said Fire! Tier Rewards members have two chances to catch the show. On Tuesday, they have a chance to sign up and qualify for access to the show with hotel accommodation and a voucher towards travel and expenses via Tuesday Drops on the app. Later this month, select Fire! Tier members will receive an email on how they can score a seat.

As of Tuesday, Taco Bell officials haven't announced which artists are scheduled to perform or where the event will be held.