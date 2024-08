LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for a career in hospitality and gaming? Treasure Island Hotel & Casino is holding a job fair to fill open spots for table dealers.

The job fair is on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Treasure Island Ballroom on the second floor.

Auditions for the roles will also be held on the same day.

For more information, visit Treasure Island's job listings here.