Sweltering July was Las Vegas' hottest July on record — and the hottest month in human history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley got a reprieve from triple-digit temperatures on Tuesday after what proved to be the hottest July on record.

With an average temperature of 97.3 degrees, July 2023 was the hottest July recorded in Las Vegas, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record was an average of 96.2 degrees in July of 2010.

Not only was July the hottest month on record in Las Vegas, it was the hottest month ever recorded in human history.

Temperatures in Las Vegas reached at least 110 degrees on 17 separate days in July, tying another previous record set in July of 1942.

At 2pm, Las Vegas' temp at the airport reached 110°, the tenth straight day to do so, tying the all time record. Interesting to note, the high temp on July 13 was 109°. #Vegasweather #recordheat @KTNV pic.twitter.com/3yHNUIJy1s — Kevin Janison (@KevinJanison) July 23, 2023

Yet another record was tied during the 10-day stretch when temperatures measured at Harry Reid International Airport reached at least 110 degrees, from July 14 to July 23.

The last time Las Vegas recorded 10 straight days of temperatures at 110 degrees or above was June 17-June 26 in 1961.

On average, Las Vegas records 78 days a year with triple-digit temperatures.

Temperatures in the valley had eased on Tuesday, marking the first day in over a month without triple-digit heat. Highs in the mid- to upper-90s were expected on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to slip as low as 94 degrees next Tuesday.