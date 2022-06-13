SWAT standoff: Police take barricaded suspect in custody from apartment near Durango, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — SWAT and crisis negotiators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were trying to coax a shooting suspect out of an apartment complex on Monday.

Police gave an update at 2:50 p.m. on Monday that they were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident. Officers were on scene since approximately 10:47 a.m. in the 2700 block of South Durango Drive, near Sahara Avenue.

On scene of a SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas

Police responded to the apartment complex on a report that a person had been shot. The victim was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, police said the suspected shooter was still barricaded inside an apartment.

According to police, Durango was closed in both directions between Edna and Eldora avenues. Citizens were asked to avoid the area.